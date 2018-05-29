RespectOurMilitary: Photo goes viral

Sometimes a photo IS worth a thousand words…

Fans at the Atlanta Braves baseball game stopped on Memorial Day to recognize the POW-MIA Chair of Honor. The Braves dedicated this chair (POW-MIA Chair of Honor) at Suntrust Park a year ago to remember the servicemen and women who remain unaccounted for since World War I.

Someone snapped a photo of a JR-OTC member standing at attention next to the chair as a fan dressed in a red raincoat held an umbrella over the young man in uniform to shield him from the rain. The image quickly spread on social media.

“They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary

www.cnn.com/2018/05/28/us/fan-holds-umbrella-over-jrotc-member-trnd/index.html