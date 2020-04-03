RESOURCE: Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits
Individuals can file claims on-line at www.des.nc.gov or 888-737-0259. Those requiring additional support in applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits can reach out to their local career center at 336-464-0520.
The NCWorks Career Center is holding an event for individuals who need assistance with applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits.
EVENT: Tuesday April 7, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Davie County Public Library, . Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Staff will be available to connect individuals with unemployment resources mainly for those across our region who do not have internet access. www.ptrc.org
