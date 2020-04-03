RESOURCE: Help for small businesses hit hard by pandemic shutdown

Emergency advance, up to $10,000 that would not need to be repaid (essentially making it a grant).
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance
Also, https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options
