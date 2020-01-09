Search
Resource event for Veterans happening Thursday

Verne Hill Jan 09, 2020

FREE…

Location: Richard Childress Racing (events room) on Industrial Drive in Welcome

Hosted by ‘Davidson County Veterans Experience Action Center’

https://www.milvets.nc.gov/events/2020/01/09/davidson-county-veterans-experience-action-center

https://files.nc.gov/ncdmva/Davidson_County_VEAC_Flyer_Jan2020F.pdf

