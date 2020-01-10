Residents in Davidson Count pushing for Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ status

A growing list of counties in North Carolina are becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are areas that have adopted resolutions where county leaders say they’re standing up for the Second Amendment and won’t enforce certain gun control measures. Davidson County is the latest county to consider joining the list.

The resolution for Davidson County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary will be discussed at the next Davidson County Commissioners meeting set for this Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. There will be opportunity for public comment.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/08/davidson-county-debating-becoming-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/