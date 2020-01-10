A growing list of counties in North Carolina are becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are areas that have adopted resolutions where county leaders say they’re standing up for the Second Amendment and won’t enforce certain gun control measures. Davidson County is the latest county to consider joining the list.
The resolution for Davidson County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary will be discussed at the next Davidson County Commissioners meeting set for this Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. There will be opportunity for public comment.
https://myfox8.com/2020/01/08/davidson-county-debating-becoming-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Be Church Conference coming to Greensboro in April 2020 - January 10, 2020
- HEALTH: Improving sleep quality - January 10, 2020
- Residents in Davidson Count pushing for Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ status - January 10, 2020