Research: Sleep just as important as diet and exercise

The average person falls asleep within seven minutes. But, only 21% of Americans get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep is as important as diet and exercise.

Fact: ‘Lack of quality sleep’ has been linked to heart disease, depression, even diabetes.

Fact: Getting your beauty sleep can help regulate hormones that control appetite, so you’ll eat fewer calories overall when you snooze for seven to nine hours per night.

Moreover, not sleeping enough makes you more likely to reach for unhealthy foods: Cravings for high-calorie, fatty foods surge by 45% when you’re sleep-deprived.

