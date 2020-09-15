Request / Track Your Absentee Ballot in NC

The NC State Board of Elections has launched BallotTrax, a free service where all registered NC voters can track the status of their absentee ballot.

Request an Absentee Ballot online: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home

BallotTrax – Absentee by-mail voters in North Carolina can find the status of their ballot

Voters who vote by mail may use BallotTrax to track the status of their ballot from when it is mailed to when it is received by the county board of elections.

BallotTrax allows NC voters with valid absentee ballot requests to create an account. Once the account is created, voters will be able to:

*Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

*Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

*Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

Track your Absentee Ballot: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/

Click here for more information on creating an account in BallotTrax. https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Press/BallotTrax/BallotTrax%20County%20Voter%20Guide%20v1.pdf

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Enter a first name and last name, then click Search to view Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details and more.

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Find Your County Board of Elections info…

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo/

Important Dates…

Voters have until Oct. 27, 2020 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020.

Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask