Reopening Public Schools this Fall

Re-opening Public Schools this Fall in North Carolina. What is the new normal?

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member. Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment. Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely.

Here’s the plan for each Piedmont Triad school system (Fox 8 WGHP)