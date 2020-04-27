Reopening your church: Important questions to address

Reality: Each congregation will have to arrive at a decision about how they will reopen once ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions begin to lift.

“We have a short time to prepare for the return of the church to the church campus. Don’t let the excitement of finally coming back together cloud your judgement or cause you to ignore the “new normal, ” suggests Ken Braddy, Jr, Director of Sunday School for LifeWay Christian Resources and a staffer at Fair Haven Baptist Church in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Congregations will not arrive at the same conclusions about how to reopen. We’re all making the best decisions we can with the information at hand. All of us want to abide by our local, state and national mandates. Which can be confusing and / or contradicting!!

Many things we do in our churches may be similar or exactly the same as we reopen. Depending upon our denominations, our ministry contexts, and what our local authorities allow, other decisions will be more unique.

*Please be understanding if churches in your area come to different conclusions about what they believe is right in this situation.

Here is a list of starter questions to ponder before the church doors re-open…

April 18: 24 Questions Your Church Should Answer Before People Return

https://kenbraddy.com/2020/04/18/20-questions-your-church-should-answer-before-people-return/

What if your worship gathering is initially limited to no more than 100 people?

What adjustments will you make to communion? Baptism?

Shaking hands and hugs a thing of the past in the ‘social distancing world’?

Passing the plate: Either the elements or the offering?

Entering and exiting the building…

Children’s Church?

Cleaning and sanitizing your facilities (before, during and after each service)

What will we do with VBS (while keeping volunteers and kids safe)?

April 25: ’24 More’ Questions the Church Should Ask Before People Return

https://kenbraddy.com/2020/04/25/24-more-questions-the-church-should-ask-before-people-return/

Who will ‘gracefully enforce our new ‘rules’ of conduct with social distancing?

When the church returns to the building, will people be asked to wear facemasks?

Should pens and hymnals be removed from the backs of worship center pews?

How will you handle decision counseling, altar calls at the end of your worship service?

What’s the plan if physical distancing fails and we see a flareup of COVID-19?

What if your church rents or shares its facilities with outside groups or another church?

Ken Braddy, Jr

* Director of Sunday School for LifeWay Christian Resources

* Ken is also an author, conference leader and blogger and education pastor 20+ years.

* Ken is currently on staff at Fair Haven Baptist Church in Shelbyville, Tenn.