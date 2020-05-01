Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Reopen NC: Gov Outlines 3-Phase re-opening plan

Reopen NC: Gov Outlines 3-Phase re-opening plan

Verne HillMay 01, 2020Comments Off on Reopen NC: Gov Outlines 3-Phase re-opening plan

Like

 Executive Order No. 135  extends North Carolina’s Stay At Home order through May 8.

The orders extending closure of restaurants for dine-in service and bars and closure of other close-contact businesses are also extended through May 8.

Governor Cooper shared information about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases to prevent hot spots of viral spread while also beginning to bring our economy back. These phases are based on the best information available now, but could be altered as new information emerges.

In Phase 1:

  • Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
  • Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation
  • Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people
  • Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.
  • Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible
  • Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
  • Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.

 

Phase 2 – At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1

  • Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe
  • Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity
  • Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
  • Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings
  • Open public playgrounds
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

 

Phase 3 –  At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2

  • Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible
  • Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues
  • Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

Governor Cooper and Dr. Cohen both underscored the need for the testing, tracing and trends to move in the right direction for each of these phases to move forward. If there is a spike in infections, tightening of restrictions may be needed temporarily.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-extends-stay-home-order-through-may-8-plans-three-phase-lifting-restrictions-based

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostStrawberry season at Crossnore
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Reopening church: Important questions to address

Verne HillMay 01, 2020

CDC: Face coverings recommended

Verne HillMay 01, 2020

Get moving for physical, mental health

Verne HillMay 01, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! Also needed are RF thermometers and gloves. 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
May
1
Fri
all-day Kernersville Free Meal Distribution
Kernersville Free Meal Distribution
May 1 all-day
In partnership with several local Kernersville churches, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is offering FREE pre-cooked meals (while they last). 336.784.5770 Here are the drive-thru pick-up locations… Monday, Tuesday, Friday (4-6pm) &[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes