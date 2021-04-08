Reality: There is a Rental Car shortage.
About a year ago rental car companies reduced their fleets due to low demand and car makers cut production. Now, demand is back up.
Tips for navigating a rental car shortage and handling an overbooking from Team Clark Howard… https://clark.com/travel/car-rental-shortage/?utm_source=Clark.com
