Remove and Replace: Bounty on Bradford pear trees?

Ohio, Pennsylvania even South Carolina have announced bans against the sale and planting of Bradford pear trees! North Carolina does not currently have a ban on Bradford pears, but a new program has placed a ‘bounty’ on the invasive Bradford.

*The ‘tree bounty’ initiative, set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro, will allow people to get up to five new native trees for their yards in exchange for cutting down the same number of Bradford pears (based on availability). A registration form can be found at treebountync.com.

What’s up with the Bradford Pear?

Native to Asia, the white-flowered Bradford pear tree – with that distinctive smell – was introduced to the U.S. in the early 20th century. Bradford pears can breed with other types of pear trees and spread in natural forests replacing native trees and creating food deserts for birds.

https://news.ncsu.edu/2022/03/bounty-offered-on-bradford-pear-trees/