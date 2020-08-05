REMOTE LEARNING CAMP @ Camp Merriwood

Terry Covington and Pam Scruggs with Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons share more about REMOTE LEARNING CAMP.

Do you have a 3rd through 8th grade child enrolled in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools this fall?

Are you seeking a quality program that provides remote learning coaching, a safe childcare solution, camp recreation activities, much-needed peer interaction, and also encourages and challenges your child spiritually?

*This full-day program will provide learning coaching for remote education, where competent staff will assist your child in logging in at the appropriate times, oversee the synchronous learning times, be available to answer their questions, and help students stay on task.

During brain breaks and after the academic portion of the day, your student will have the opportunity to participate in camp recreation activities, such as swimming, lake activities, archery, climbing wall, crafts, and much more – all in a positive, Christian environment.

More information: www.campmerriwood.net. Or call 336-766-5151. Space is limited.