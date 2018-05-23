Arrangements for Trooper Bullard

The family will receive friends from 10am til 12:30pm this Friday (May 25). Funeral service (1pm)

Location: John A. Walker Center in Wilkesboro.

Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Ronda.

Make online condolences at www.elkinfuneralservice.com

http://www.elkinfuneralservice.com/m/?p=memorial&id=2106585

The Governor has ordering Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and memory of Trooper Samuel Bullard who was killed in the line of duty in Yadkin County. Trooper Bullard lost his life during a high speed chase earlier in the week on I-77 south just east of Jonesville. Trooper Samuel Bullard was killed while chasing a suspect who fled a license check in Yadkin County.

Update: A 22 year old Elkin man has been arrested in connection with that high speed chase early Tuesday morning that claimed Trooper Bullard’s life.

http://www.thetimesnews.com/news/20180523/suspect-arrested-in-surry-county-troopers-death\

Remembering Trooper Samuel Bullard…

The 24 years old had been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for three years.

*Bullard, a 2011 graduate of East Wilkes High School, earned his two-year associate in science degree in criminal justice and then hired by the highway patrol.

*Bullard was engaged, with a marriage planned for August.