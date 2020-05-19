Remembering Ravi Zacharias

Bitter sweet news: World-renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias passed away early this morning at his home in Atlanta. He was 74-year-old.

Zacharias was suffering from severe pain in his spine due to a rare form of cancer. He battled the disease with the help of top doctors, but his daughter announced less than two weeks ago that no further medical treatments were available. Zacharias is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margie; two daughters, one son; and five grandchildren.

FYI: Zacharias started his international apologetics ministry, R-Z-I-M, in 1984.

Ravi always marveled that God took a 17-year-old skeptic, defeated in hopelessness and unbelief, and called him into a “life of glorious hope and belief in the truth of Scripture—a message he would carry across the globe for 48 years.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2020/may/world-renowned-christian-apologist-ravi-zacharias-dies

(May 19, 2020) Tuesday morning, our beloved founder and apologist Ravi Zacharias went home to be with Jesus. RZIM’s CEO, Sarah Davis, shares this reflection on her father: https://www.facebook.com/RZIMfb/posts/10157796726026284?__tn__=K-R