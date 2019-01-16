Remembering MLK: Area events planned

Monday, January 21, 2019, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Events in Winston-Salem

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., the Music @ Home series will have a Martin Luther King Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Louise Toppin, a soprano, and John O’Brien, pianist, will perform African-American art songs. Free, donations accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, will be host to the 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-725-4105.

Monday, January 21, 2019

The 39th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon Jan. 21st at Union Baptist Church,1200 N. Trade St. Doors open at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Melissa Harris-Perry. She is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University. Albert T. Porter, Jr., a retired engineer for the City of Winston-Salem, will receive the MLK “Dare to Make a Difference” Award.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. Jan. 21st. Admission is free.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 19th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in K.R. Williams Auditorium on the Winston-Salem State campus. The speaker will be Angela Rye, a CNN political correspondent. The program is free.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mlk-day-observances-closings-changes/article_a83d22ee-ba99-5b0a-a77c-89775c31ae3f.html

In Thomasville each year, the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee hosts King Week…

The events will continue with revivals at Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, 108 Salem St. in Thomasville, on Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Friday. Each service begins at 7 p.m. The committee will also have its annual community service awards dinner and oratorical contest at 6 p.m. at Rich Fork Baptist Church on 3993 Old U.S. Highway 29 in Thomasville. The dinner and contest are a black tie affair. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

On Sunday at 5 p.m., Citadel of Faith will have a free holiday concert with vocalist Virginia Rush. On MLK Day, Citadel of Faith will host a free community breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center will host a community health fair at 8:30 a.m. Unity United Methodist Church, 608 National Highway in Thomasville, will host an MLK service at 7 p.m. For more information (336) 476-7218 or mlksac93@gmail.com.

Lexington’s MLK events begin at 5 p.m. Saturday with the NAACP-Davidson County Chapter-Lexington Branch’s 34th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the J. Smith Young YMCA. The Rev. Dr. Nathan E. Scovens, pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will be the speaker.

Lexington and Thomasville Area

On Sunday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 110 Lincoln Ave., will host the Gospel Fest with music played by the Gospel Fest Community Choir and other guests. Everyone is asked to bring toiletries, socks, wash cloths, school supplies or any non-perishable food items. These items will be donated to the Lexington City Schools Community “Just in Case Closet” and its food pantry.

On MLK Day at 8 a.m., the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host its annual MLK Memorial Breakfast at First Baptist Church, 201 W. Third Ave. Dr. Anitra Wells, superintendent of Lexington City Schools, will be the speaker.

The MLK Day parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. The route begins on Hemstead Street near Lexington High School, turns onto Main Street and goes through downtown Lexington. It ends at West Ninth Avenue.

A MLK Memorial Service will be held at Union Baptist Church in Lexington at 7 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Michael A. Frencher Jr., pastor of Union Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Linwood. Music by the Gospel Fest Community Choir and the Zionettes.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190114/lexington-thomasville-to-honor-mlks-legacy