Home Blog Remembering Maya Tarbet

Remembering Maya Tarbet

Verne Hill Nov 13, 2017

An eighth-grade girl from Davie County passed away from a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday, caused by a rare, undiagnosed medical condition. Maya Tarbet was only 13 years old.

Doctors determined that Maya had been born with a rare malformation of the blood vessels in the back of her head near her brain stem, causing the hemorrhage. Maya was a student at William Ellis Middle School in Davie County.

The Davie County School system will have grief counselors available for students and staff when school resumes on Tuesday.

Please pray for her family- Parents: David and Adriane and six younger siblings- four of whom were adopted.  Maya was a straight-A student who had dreams of becoming a heart surgeon so she could help people like her two younger sisters, who were born with rare heart deformities.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help off-set expenses…

https://www.gofundme.com/maya-tarbet-funeral-expenses

