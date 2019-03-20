Remembering Dr. Richard Janeway, the driving force behind Wake Forest School of Medicine

Dr. Richard Janeway passed away Sunday after a long illness. Janeway was 86.

Janeway was a neurologist by profession, but long before that he was a child actor, working as an extra on “The Little Rascals.”

It was at the medical school, where he started working in 1966, that his influence was most felt. Janeway was Dean of Bowman Gray School of Medicine, now called Wake Forest School of Medicine, from 1972 to 1994…

Read more: https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/former-wake-forest-medical-school-dean-richard-janeway-dies-at/article_27965813-84ae-5a14-8a23-8a1c6c7e552f.html

FYI: A ‘Celebration of Life’ service will be held this Friday (March 22) at 2pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richard Janeway, M.D. Scholarship Fund, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, Wake Forest Baptist Health, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Obituary: https://www.journalnow.com/obituaries/janeway-m-d-richard/article_4f7b7d54-893a-53af-be8d-467e55e55eb2.html