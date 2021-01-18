Remembering Dr Martin Luther King, Jr

‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that’ -Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr Martin Luther King Day celebrations (mostly virtual this year)

*(Noon) The 41st annual MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be held at noon on Facebook Live. The event’s speakers will appear on Zoom. The public can view the event by typing, MLK Noon Hour, on Facebook.

*(7pm) The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be 7-8:30 p.m. Monday online on Facebook Live; Zoom and enter meeting ID 949 7858 1460; or call 1-646-558-8656 meeting ID 949 7858 1460. The program will include testimonies from former MLK Scholarship recipients and a message preached by the Rev. Valerie Tate-Everett. She is the senior pastor at St. John CME Church, Winston-Salem. Free.

*(SAT, Jan 23) Winston-Salem State University, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest University will commemorate MLK Day with a virtual read-in day. The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Read-In Day will be held via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. MLK Read-In Day celebrates King’s life and promotes his literacy and community service message. The program is open to children ages 4-11. Volunteer opportunities to be a reading buddy and help assemble and distribute kits are also available.

More than half a century after an assassin's bullet silenced Martin Luther King. and 35 years after the nation began observing a federal holiday in his honor, MLK's life and legacy still resonate. As the preeminent voice of the civil rights movement, King's eloquence and vision for a united America made him an icon. His powerful words – delivered through sermons, speeches and books – symbolize a utopia to which our nation always aspires.