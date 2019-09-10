Remembering 9-11- Triad events

9-11: We will never forget.

On Wednesday, people across the US and the Triad will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. It’s been 18 years since the September 11 attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead in the worst act of terrorism the US has ever experienced.

Here’s a list of 9/11 events happening around the Piedmont Triad.

Climb To Remember

What: Members of the Army ROTC battalion and military service departments at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State University, Salem College and the public are invited to climb 2,997 stairs to pay tribute to each victim.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6am

Where: BB&T Field in Winston-Salem

The Ringing of the Bells

The City of Burlington will observe a “Moment of Remembrance” by rinding of the bells. The City’s proclamation also asks for first responders, houses of worship, and citizens to join our nation in the ringing of the bells for one minute

8:46 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. You can either ring bells or wave an American flag at the same time.

9/11 Moment of Remembrance

What: 9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony to honor the lives lost and pray for survivors greatly impacted by 9/11.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Wake Forest Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center. This is open to the public.

Patriotic Worship Service

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Pisgah UMC located at 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro

What: Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, remembering the cost of freedom, praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

(SAT) Greensboro 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

What: The City of Greensboro will host its eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor those killed including first responders on 9/11.

When: Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

