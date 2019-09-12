Search
Remembering 9/11: Triad Events

Verne Hill Sep 12, 2019

 9-11: May We Never Forget. 

(SAT) The City of Greensboro will host its 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those who lost their lives including first responders on 9/11.  Saturday, September 14 at 9am.   Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.  Location: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/911-events-memorials-stair-climbs-greensboro-winston-salem-burlington/83

18 years ago:  Remembering the events and honoring those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

 

 

9/11 events happening around the Piedmont Triad…

 Climb To Remember:  Members of the Army ROTC and military service departments at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University and Salem College as well as the public climbed 2,997 stairs to pay tribute to each victim.  The event happened at 6am this morning at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem (where WFU plays football).

*The City of Burlington will observe a “Moment of Remembrance” by ringing of the bells for one minute around 8:46am this morning…

A ceremony will be held at Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur this morning at 9am to remember Sandy Bradshaw an Eastern Randolph grad that was on Flight 93.

(10am) High Point University students, faculty, staff and city workers will take part in the 9/11 Never Forget Project where over 2,000 American flags will be placed around Patriots Plaza on HPU’s campus.

(Noon)  9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony.   Wake Forest University Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center.  Open to the public.

(6:30pm)  Patriotic Worship Service: Mount Pisgah UMC in Greensboro.  Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, and praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

https://www.911memorial.org/world-trade-center-history

 

 

