Remember our seniors in need this December

Senior Services reminding us to remember our seniors in need this Christmas. Text ‘senior’ to 336-502-2995 to make a donation.

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is partnering with Senior Services again this year as the presenting sponsor for the annual holiday drive to provide comfort and care items to our community’s elderly in need. Starting on December 1, participating individuals, community and civic groups, churches and businesses can begin dropping off their contributions and donations at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, or at any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal office—just look for the big red box!