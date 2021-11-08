Search
The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis (FILM)

Verne HillNov 08, 2021

In theaters, ‘The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis’ is based on the stage play of the same name and stars Max McLean in the lead role as a middle-aged CS Lewis. Playing in theaters through November 18.

Locally, AMC Hanes Mall 12 (Winston-Salem) starting this Friday, NOV 12, 2021. https://www.cslewismovie.com/

 

BTW: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ was originally scheduled to be in theaters for one night only (November 3) but surpassed expectations. The movie grossed $1.2 million its first night, placing it second behind ‘Dune’… https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/cs-lewis-movie-rocks-box-office-with-sellouts-expands-through-nov-18.html

 

