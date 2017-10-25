Relief for local residents during the Tanglewood ‘Festival of Lights’?

The Village of Clemmons, in coordination with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department will be issuing ‘placards’ for designated neighborhoods to be used during the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The placard should be placed on the dash of the driver’s side of the vehicle. Law enforcement will wave you ahead of ‘lights’ traffic.

‘Fast Pass’ for residents living near the Tanglewood ‘Festival of Lights’

Placards are now available at Village Hall, 3715 Clemmons Road M-F, 7:30am – 5pm. You must present a photo ID as valid proof of residency in the designated neighborhoods. INFO: 336.766.7511.

Neighborhoods that will have access to the placards include Old Meadowbrook, Westridge, Asbury Place, Tanglewood Farms and River Oaks. https://goo.gl/PF5mJ7