Are you registered to vote in NC?

September 28 is ‘National Voter Registration Day’.
Check your voter registration or register now to make sure you’re prepared for the next election in your area.
Your Voter Information https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record
Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina
Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021
Election Day is November 2, 2021
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election
