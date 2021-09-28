Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Are you registered to vote in NC?

Are you registered to vote in NC?

Verne HillSep 28, 2021Comments Off on Are you registered to vote in NC?

Like

September 28 is ‘National Voter Registration Day’.

Check your voter registration or register now to make sure you’re prepared for the next election in your area.

 

Your Voter Information                   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina

Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021

Election Day is November 2, 2021

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLocal Salvation Army needs warehouse
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

COVID-19 precautions at the Carolina Classic Fair 2021

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Local Salvation Army needs warehouse

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Tuesday News, September 28, 2021

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes