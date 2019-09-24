Register to Vote…

The 2020 elections are just right around the corner.
Are you registered to vote?
Today is National Voter Registration Day
Voting in NC 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html
Application Form to register: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Portals/0/Forms/NCVoterRegForm06W.pdf
