Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Should You Refreeze Melted Ice Cream? 

Should You Refreeze Melted Ice Cream? 

Verne HillJul 19, 2021Comments Off on Should You Refreeze Melted Ice Cream? 

Like

While you can technically refreeze melted ice cream, you really shouldn’t.

Ice cream is one of the few foods that is made from dairy and sometimes egg, the risk of contracting listeria and other bacteria is too high! Not only is it a food safety concern, but the ice cream will just not have the same taste and texture once thawed and refrozen.

*Check out the 3 Reasons Why You Should Not Refreeze Melted Ice Cream here.

https://foodsguy.com/refreeze-melted-ice-cream/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostEat this 'nut' for a stronger immune system
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

FAITHFEST

Wally DeckerJul 19, 2021

Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins July 20

Verne HillJul 19, 2021

Eat this ‘nut’ for a stronger immune system

Verne HillJul 19, 2021

Community Events

Jun
1
Tue
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jun 1 – Jul 30 all-day
Registration: $175.00 (per person, per week)  /  For Kindergarten – 6th grade http://www.tbcanow.org 336-996-7573  ext.121 Summer Camp weeks include… June 1-4 June 7-11 June 14-18 June 21-25 June 28-July 2 July 6-9 July 12-16 July[...]
Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Jul
18
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Jul 18 – Jul 23 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
6:00 pm VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jul 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jul 22 @ 8:30 pm
For ages Kindergarten – 6th Grade To register: https://tcfnow.org/calendar/events/ 336.771.2060
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes