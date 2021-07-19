Should You Refreeze Melted Ice Cream? 

While you can technically refreeze melted ice cream, you really shouldn’t.
Ice cream is one of the few foods that is made from dairy and sometimes egg, the risk of contracting listeria and other bacteria is too high! Not only is it a food safety concern, but the ice cream will just not have the same taste and texture once thawed and refrozen.
*Check out the 3 Reasons Why You Should Not Refreeze Melted Ice Cream here.
https://foodsguy.com/refreeze-melted-ice-cream/
