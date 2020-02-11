Reducing portion size has nothing to do with weight loss?

It really depends on WHAT you eat!
One study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that eliminating refined grains, highly processed foods and foods with added sugar is actually the key to shedding the pounds. If you focus on eating a vegetable-rich diet, it seems portion size and calorie content doesn’t really matter.
https://www.wxii12.com/article/how-to-lose-weight-not-reducing-portion-size-counting-calories/19056257
