Fact: Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills.
If you aren’t sure where to start, begin by taking a walk through your home, cleaning any vents and changing any filters that haven’t been replaced in a while. Next, seal any drafts you can find. Consider washing your clothes in cold water when possible and let your clothes and dishes air-dry overnight. Lastly, lower your water heater temperature to 120º.
Check out more ‘steps you can take to reduce your monthly utility bills’ from Clark Howard…
https://clark.com/save-money/how-to-save-money-on-utilities
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills. - January 26, 2021
- Ways to help fight human trafficking - January 26, 2021
- Find My Vaccine Group - January 26, 2021