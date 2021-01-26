Fact: Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills.

If you aren’t sure where to start, begin by taking a walk through your home, cleaning any vents and changing any filters that haven’t been replaced in a while. Next, seal any drafts you can find. Consider washing your clothes in cold water when possible and let your clothes and dishes air-dry overnight. Lastly, lower your water heater temperature to 120º.

Check out more ‘steps you can take to reduce your monthly utility bills’ from Clark Howard…

https://clark.com/save-money/how-to-save-money-on-utilities