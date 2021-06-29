Red Cross: There is a ‘severe blood shortage’ this summer!

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…
Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*
Weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.
Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.
Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!
There is a ‘severe blood shortage’ this summer!
Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress - June 30, 2021
- 4 million people quit their jobs in April, Labor Dept - June 30, 2021
- Wednesday News, June 30, 2021 - June 30, 2021