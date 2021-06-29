Search
Red Cross: There is a ‘severe blood shortage’ this summer!

Verne Hill Jun 29, 2021

 Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

There is a ‘severe blood shortage’ this summer!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).

Verne Hill

Previous PostTuesday News, June 29, 2021
