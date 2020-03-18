Red Cross: Healthy blood donors needed

Donating blood is a safe process. If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.
Winston Salem Blood Donation Center
650 Coliseum Drive
Daily hours: 8am – 7pm
Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm
Local Blood Drives…
(THUR) South Fork Church Of Christ
205 Keating Drive in Winston Salem
3pm – 7:30pm
(FRI) Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden
215 South Main Street in Kernersville
10am – 2:30pm
Find a blood drive near you…
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- CDC: Preventing the spread of respiratory diseases - March 18, 2020
- Fun: Learning at home during the Coronavirus pandemic - March 18, 2020
- Temporary Meals on Wheels volunteers needed ASAP - March 18, 2020