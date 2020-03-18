Search
Red Cross: Healthy blood donors needed

Verne HillMar 18, 2020Comments Off on Red Cross: Healthy blood donors needed

Donating blood is a safe process.  If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center

650 Coliseum Drive
Daily hours:  8am – 7pm

Weekend hours:  10:30am – 3pm

 

Local Blood Drives…

(THUR) South Fork Church Of Christ

205 Keating Drive in Winston Salem

3pm – 7:30pm

 

(FRI) Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden

215 South Main Street in Kernersville

10am – 2:30pm

 

Find a blood drive near you…

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

