The need for blood never goes away. Critical need for blood donors as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas.
Area Blood Drives this week…
(Thursday, Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm til 7pm
(Friday Sept 14) East Forsyth High School = 8:30am til 2pm
Winston Salem Blood Donation Center at 650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem. Note: Now thru Sept 30, donate blood and get a FREE haircut coupon from Sport Clips via email!
Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability. Walk-ins are welcome
Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Blood donation requirements:
-Donors must be at least 16 years old.
All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate.
-Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.
-Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID (like a driver’s license)
Please make and keep donation appointments to ensure local patients have the blood products they need. Lives depend on all of us working together !
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- USDA:Food Safety Tips during Extreme Weather - September 12, 2018
- Red Cross: Critical need for blood donors - September 12, 2018
- IKEA: Your personal 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair - September 12, 2018