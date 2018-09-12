Search
Red Cross: Critical need for blood donors

Verne Hill Sep 12, 2018

The need for blood never goes away.  Critical need for blood donors as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas.

Area Blood Drives this week…

(Thursday, Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm til 7pm

(Friday Sept 14) East Forsyth High School =   8:30am til 2pm

 Winston Salem Blood Donation Center at 650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem.  Note: Now thru Sept 30, donate blood and get a FREE haircut coupon from Sport Clips via email!

Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability. Walk-ins are welcome

Find a donation location:  https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Blood donation requirements:

-Donors must be at least 16 years old.

         All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate.

-Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.

-Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID (like a driver’s license)

Please make and keep donation appointments to ensure local patients have the blood products they need. Lives depend on all of us working together ! 

 

Verne Hill

verne@wbfj.fm

