Red Cross: Your blood donation being tested for COVID19 antibodies

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. *Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, for a limited time.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.