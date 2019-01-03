Search
Recycle that old LIVE Christmas Tree

Verne Hill Jan 03, 2019

Residents in the Winston-Salem city limits can put their Christmas trees out at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. Bear in mind that it may take several weeks for the city to collect all the trees.

 Drop off locations through Jan. 31 for free recycling:

Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Drive.

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive.

Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Drive.

Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Road.

Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Road.

Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Road.

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Road.

 

In all cases, lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees before they will be taken. The city will put the Christmas trees to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides, according to Keith Finch, the head of vegetation management for the city.

 

In Davie County, you can take your tree — with all ornaments and stands removed — to the landfill at 360 Dalton Road, which has a standard $10 fee for a truck or carload.

Bermuda Run: Christmas trees should be put out at the side of the road for pickup this coming Monday.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-to-do-with-your-live-christmas-tree/article_dad06f60-d74f-52be-9e2e-d2764daa0c6f.html

 

Natural alternatives to reuse that ‘real’ tree  (SOURCE: the N.C. Cooperative Extension)

Place the Christmas tree in your back yard or garden and redecorate it for birds.

-The tree will provide shelter as well as serve a bird feeder if decorated properly.

-Trees properly weighted down in a pond “make an excellent refuge for fish.”

-Use as homemade mulch in your gardens

-Christmas tree mulch may also be used for animal bedding.

-Christmas trees can also be recycled and used for woodworking and other crafts.

Read more at:  lee.ces.ncsu.edu/2015/01/christmas-tree-disposal-4/

 

 

