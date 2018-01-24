Recruiters and Your Job Search: Job Coach Randy Wooden

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, NC

Job Coach Randy Wooden: Director, Professional Center by Goodwill

Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/QBwFcU

(336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

This morning’s Topic: Recruiters and Your Job Search

Types of Recruiters

In-house recruiters

Executive recruiters

Staffing agencies

Identifying Good Recruiters

Personal referrals

LinkedIn searches

Becoming More Marketable

Review resumes of your recruitable peers

Incorporate key words from recruiter job postings into your resume & LinkedIn profile

Why you don’t hear back from Recruiters

They don’t work for you

They have nothing new to report

They’re waiting for the top candidate’s decision

(336) 464-0516

ProCenter@goodwillnwnc.org

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org