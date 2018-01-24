Search
Recruiters and Your Job Search: Job Coach Randy Wooden

Verne HillJan 24, 2018Comments Off on Recruiters and Your Job Search: Job Coach Randy Wooden

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, NC

Job Coach Randy Wooden:  Director, Professional Center by Goodwill 

 

Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal    https://goo.gl/QBwFcU

(336) 464-0516     www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org    procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

 

This morning’s Topic:   Recruiters and Your Job Search

Types of Recruiters

In-house recruiters

Executive recruiters

Staffing agencies

 

Identifying Good Recruiters

Personal referrals

LinkedIn searches

 

Becoming More Marketable 

Review resumes of your recruitable peers

Incorporate key words from recruiter job postings into your resume & LinkedIn profile

 

Why you don’t hear back from Recruiters

They don’t work for you

They have nothing new to report

They’re waiting for the top candidate’s decision

(336) 464-0516

ProCenter@goodwillnwnc.org

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
