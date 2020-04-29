Recording the COVID-19 Experience Locally

High Point COVID-19 Experience Project
The High Point Museum needs your help in capturing and preserving history – yes – the history we’re all making right now.
The museum started a Facebook group — High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from individuals in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic.
Eventually, the staff wants to add personal items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks. Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/HPMCOVID19Experience/about/
