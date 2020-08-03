RECALLS in the News

Search
Verne Hill Aug 03, 2020

 RECALL: Onions – shipped to all 50 states – have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak.  Thomson International has recalled several onion brands out of an ‘abundance of caution’.  https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/onions-salmonella-outbreak

 

Ground Beef Recall: Thousands of pounds of ground beef from JBS Food Canada is being recalled due to a “high” health risk by the FDA.

The packages were distributed throughout several states including North Carolina.

Toll-free USDA Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.  https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/ground-beef-recall-jbs-food-canada-usda

The ground beef packages that are subject to recall will have an establishment number that reads “EST. 1126” on the inside the USDA inspection mark.

Company: Balter Meat Company

Meat Type: Ground beef

Lean-to-Fat Ratio: 73/27

Packages: 80-pound boxes containing eight, 10-pound chubs

Pack Dates: 07/20/20, 07/21/20 or 07/22/20

Use By/Freeze By Dates: 08/09/2020 or 08/10/2020

Lot Codes: 2020A or 2030A

 

*RECALL: More Hand sanitizers added to FDA ‘Do-Not-Use List (Aug 01).  The FDA is warning to avoid over 100 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is considered ‘toxic’ by the FDA.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/08/01/hand-sanitizer-warning-methanol-risk-fda-avoid-these-sanitizers/5562366002/

FYI: The product labeled Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally in 17-ounce bottles – is being recalled because it contains methanol.  This particular hand sanitizer was recently distributed by Forsyth County under a COVID-19 relief effort. Local businesses that took part in the relief program are getting emails not to use the hand sanitizer. Details on the News Blog…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/

 

 

 

