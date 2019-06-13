RECALL: Frozen berries packaged under Costco’s signature Kirkland brand are now part of a nationwide recall.
Samples of the product MAY contain hepatitis A contamination.
The recall of Costco’s Kirkland brand products only involves 4-pound bags of frozen berries labeled as “Three Berry Blend” and marked with best-by dates between Feb. 16, 2020, and May 4, 2020.
Consumers can identify the recalled Costco Kirkland multi-berry product by looking for the following best-by codes located in the white box on the back of the product bags:
FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);
APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);
APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H); or
MAY0420 (H). https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2019/06/townsend-farms-recalls-some-of-costcos-kirkland-berries-for-hepatitis-a-risk/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- RECALL: “Three Berry Blend” 4-lb bags from Costco - June 13, 2019
- Thursday News, June 13, 2019 - June 13, 2019
- Wednesday News, June 12, 2019 - June 12, 2019