Over 200,000 mobile phone cases designed for the iPhone – that contain glitter suspended in liquid – are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation. MixBin Electronics is recalling cases designed for iPhone 6, 6s and 7 through online sites including Amazon, Victoria’s Secret and GetMixBin.com.
*Shocking: The plastic cases were made in China.
Warning: If the case cracks or breaks, the liquid can leak out and come into contact with people’s skin. FYI: One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
If you have one of these cases, stop using it and MixBin for a refund…
Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://goo.gl/iRRhCb
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Job Coach Randy Wooden - August 3, 2017
- Annual Hanesbrands Clothing sale August 16-19, 2017 - August 2, 2017
- RECALL: Stop using THESE iPhone cases… - August 2, 2017