RECALL: Stop using THESE iPhone cases…

Over 200,000 mobile phone cases designed for the iPhone – that contain glitter suspended in liquid – are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation. MixBin Electronics is recalling cases designed for iPhone 6, 6s and 7 through online sites including Amazon, Victoria’s Secret and GetMixBin.com.

Warning: If the case cracks or breaks, the liquid can leak out and come into contact with people’s skin. FYI: One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you have one of these cases, stop using it and MixBin for a refund…

Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://goo.gl/iRRhCb