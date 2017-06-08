Search
RECALL: Southern Grove branded cashews sold at Aldi stores

Verne HillJun 08, 2017

Star Snacks Company has received reports of glass fragments found in cans of Southern Grove branded cashews by consumers.  *The recall includes Aldi stores in 28 states including North Carolina

Questions: Contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled cashews, which have a long shelf life, in their homes. To determine if nuts are included in this recall, consumers should look for the following label information:

 

Details: Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt

Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC number 041498179366

Best by date 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.

Questions: Contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593  https://goo.gl/p7RXyx

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
