RECALL: Southern Grove branded cashews sold at Aldi stores

Star Snacks Company has received reports of glass fragments found in cans of Southern Grove branded cashews by consumers. *The recall includes Aldi stores in 28 states including North Carolina

Questions: Contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled cashews, which have a long shelf life, in their homes. To determine if nuts are included in this recall, consumers should look for the following label information:

Details: Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt

Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC number 041498179366

Best by date 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.

