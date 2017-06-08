RECALL: Southern Grove branded cashews sold at Aldi stores

Star Snacks Company has received reports of glass fragments found in cans of Southern Grove branded cashews by consumers. *The recall includes Aldi stores in 28 states including North Carolina
Questions: Contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.
There is concern that consumers may have the recalled cashews, which have a long shelf life, in their homes. To determine if nuts are included in this recall, consumers should look for the following label information:
Details: Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt
Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)
UPC number 041498179366
Best by date 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.
