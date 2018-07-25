RECALL on select Ritz and Goldfish products

Pepperidge Farms is recalling four types of Goldfish Crackers. Reason: There is a chance that ‘whey powder’ used in the seasonings contains salmonella.

The four types of crackers included in the recall are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Details: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/24/goldfish-crackers-recalled-amid-salmonella-scare/824797002/

FYI: Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, due to contaminated whey powder.

Details: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ritz-cracker-ritz-bits-mondelez-global-salmonella-recall-2018-07-22/