Recall on Romaine Lettuce

Verne HillNov 25, 2019Comments Off on Recall on Romaine Lettuce

Based on new information, CDC is advising that consumers not eat and retailers not sell any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.

Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Romaine Lettuce

https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2019/o157h7-11-19/index.html

 

 

Verne Hill

