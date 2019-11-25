Recall on Romaine Lettuce

Based on new information, CDC is advising that consumers not eat and retailers not sell any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.
Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Romaine Lettuce
https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2019/o157h7-11-19/index.html
