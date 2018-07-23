RECALL: Ritz Crackers

The makers of Ritz Crackers are voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products.

The Reason: The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Any questions should be directed to the company at 1-844-366-1171.

What products are affected?

The following products are included in the recall, followed by their UPC number and Best When Used By Dates:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz – 0 44000 00677 8 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz –0 44000 02025 5 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton – 0 44000 02032 3 – March 8, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton – 0 44000 01309 7 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz – 0 44000 00929 8 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs – 0 44000 03215 9 – March 7, 2019 thru April 12, 2019

8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 88211 2 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019

35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 00211 4 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019

8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 04566 1 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019

35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 0 44000 04567 8 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019

8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04577 7 – Feb.4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019

35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04578 4 – Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019

8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04579 1 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019

35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04580 7 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack – 0 44000 04100 7 – Feb. 1, 2019 thru Feb. 4, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack – 0 44000 04221 0 – Jan. 31, 2019 thru Feb. 5, 2019

