RECALL: Ready-to-Eat Chicken products

Verne HillJun 03, 2019

Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may contain pieces of “bone material.” The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores nationwide.

All recalled products have the number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/03/perdue-recalls-31000-pounds-of-chicken/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Verne Hill

