RECALL: Ready-to-Eat Chicken products

Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may contain pieces of “bone material.” The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores nationwide.
All recalled products have the number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label.
https://myfox8.com/2019/06/03/perdue-recalls-31000-pounds-of-chicken/
