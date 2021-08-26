RECALL: Razor self-balancing scooters/hoverboards bad batteries

RECALL: Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards sold at Walmart and Amazon.com.

Reason: Defective battery packs. The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/over-235k-defective-hoverboards-sold-at-walmart-amazon-com-recalled-for-battery-issues

The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017.

The battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, which is printed on a white sticker on the top of the battery pack, below the bar code. Hovertrax 2.0 is printed on the front of the hoverboard.

The hoverboards were sold in black, black monochrome, blue, green, red, red monochrome, white, rose gold, camouflage, ocean blue, purple colors and three multicolor patterns called Spectrum, Galaxy and Carbon.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/over-235k-defective-hoverboards-sold-at-walmart-amazon-com-recalled-for-battery-issues