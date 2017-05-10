RECALL: ‘Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip’ because the product could contain small glass fragments.
The dip was sold at stores in 5 states including North Carolina.
If you purchased the dip, you can return it for a full refund.
DETAILS – UPC code: 000-41415-15961
Use-by-date of May 16 printed on the lid of its container.
For more information: Call 1-800-242-1227 https://goo.gl/onhbXf
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 2017 Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities - May 10, 2017
- Wife of ESPN broadcaster dies in accident - May 10, 2017
- RECALL: Publix recalling ‘dip’ - May 10, 2017