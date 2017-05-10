Search
RECALL: Publix recalling ‘dip’

Verne HillMay 10, 2017Comments Off on RECALL: Publix recalling ‘dip’

RECALL:  ‘Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip’ because the product could contain small glass fragments.

The dip was sold at stores in 5 states including North Carolina.

If you purchased the dip, you can return it for a full refund.

DETAILS –  UPC code: 000-41415-15961

Use-by-date of May 16 printed on the lid of its container.

For more information: Call 1-800-242-1227 https://goo.gl/onhbXf

Verne Hill

