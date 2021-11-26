RECALL: Old Spice, Secret aerosol deodorants

- Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose
- Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean
- Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder
- Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/26/business/old-spice-secret-deodorant-recall-benzene/index.html
