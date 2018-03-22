Models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled.
RECALL: Nearly half-a-million dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde are being recalled because they may NOT work properly.
The issue is a yellow cap that could be covering one of two sensors inside the smoke alarm during the manufacturing process – compromising its ability to detect smoke.
Models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled.
Kidde advises consumers to not take apart the alarm. Call the company for a replacement. Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 http://www.kidde.com
http://myfox8.com/2018/03/21/smoke-alarm-recall-nearly-half-a-million-might-not-alert-consumers-of-fire/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Caregiver Stress is Real. Ask for help… - March 22, 2018
- RECALL: Nearly 500,00 dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde - March 22, 2018
- Key things to know about ‘Toys R Us’ liquidation sale - March 22, 2018