RECALL: Nearly 500,00 dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde

Verne HillMar 22, 2018

Models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled.

RECALL: Nearly half-a-million dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde are being recalled because they may NOT work properly.

The issue is a yellow cap that could be covering one of two sensors inside the smoke alarm during the manufacturing process – compromising its ability to detect smoke.

Kidde advises consumers to not take apart the alarm. Call the company for a replacement.  Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739   http://www.kidde.com 

http://myfox8.com/2018/03/21/smoke-alarm-recall-nearly-half-a-million-might-not-alert-consumers-of-fire/

 

Previous PostCaregiver Stress is Real. Ask for help...
