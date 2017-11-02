RECALL: Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers recalled because they might not work

Kidde is recalling 37.8 million extinguishers with plastic handles because they can get clogged and potentially fail when you need them. The the nozzle could also come off, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall was announced Thursday.

Click here to read the full recall alert

134 models are included in this recall, sold in red, white and silver, with either an ABC- or BC-rating. You can find the model number printed on the label.

https://goo.gl/CNDFC1

If your extinguisher is a 2007 model or newer, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder near the bottom.

Digits 5 through 9 are the day and year – DDDYY

Date codes for models made between January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are “00212” through “22717”. Extinguishers made before 2007 will not have a date code.