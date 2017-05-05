RECALL: Marcho Farms boneless veal, beef and pork products

Marcho Farms of Pennsylvania is recalling over +5,000 pounds of boneless veal, beef and pork products because they could contain E.coli. *These items were distributed in 6 states including North Carolina. Questions? Call Marcho Farms at (215) 721-7131.
Here are the products:
60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”
60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”
9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”
10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.” https://goo.gl/fkrTvF
